BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

47TH PRESIDENT OF THE USA GETS JOB AS GARBAGE MAN
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • 6 months ago

‘I Hope You Enjoy This Garbage Truck’: Trump Takes Questions While Sitting in Trash Truck with His Campaign Logo on It

‘Joe Biden should be ashamed of himself if he knows what he’s even doing’

Oct 30, 2024 11:00 PM

TRUMP: “Joe Biden should be ashamed of himself if he knows what he’s even doing. And she should be ashamed because she shouldn’t let him do it. She’s the vice president, but I assume she’s acting as the president. She should never have let that happen. I hope you enjoy this garbage truck. Thank you very much, everybody.”

https://news.grabienDOTcom/story/i-hope-you-enjoy-this-garbage-truck-trump-takes-questions-while-sittin

Keywords
trump campaignmedia coveragepolitical humorgarbage truckelection 2024campaign strategypolitical stuntpolitical controversybiden criticismpublic reactionrally eventvoter sentiment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy