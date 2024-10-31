47TH PRESIDENT OF THE USA GETS JOB AS GARBAGE MAN

‘I Hope You Enjoy This Garbage Truck’: Trump Takes Questions While Sitting in Trash Truck with His Campaign Logo on It

‘Joe Biden should be ashamed of himself if he knows what he’s even doing’

Oct 30, 2024 11:00 PM

TRUMP: “Joe Biden should be ashamed of himself if he knows what he’s even doing. And she should be ashamed because she shouldn’t let him do it. She’s the vice president, but I assume she’s acting as the president. She should never have let that happen. I hope you enjoy this garbage truck. Thank you very much, everybody.”

https://news.grabienDOTcom/story/i-hope-you-enjoy-this-garbage-truck-trump-takes-questions-while-sittin