How Often Should You Really Change Your Engine Oil in the UAE?

Many drivers delay oil changes to save money. In reality, skipping routine maintenance often costs more in the long run. Clean engine oil helps components move smoothly, reduces internal wear, and supports better fuel efficiency.

A good maintenance plan can also make vehicle ownership more predictable. This is one reason many UAE motorists choose a car service contract. Scheduled servicing ensures essential maintenance tasks, including oil and filter replacements, are carried out on time without the stress of remembering every service interval.