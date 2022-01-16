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FEMA WILL KILL YOU BY GUILLOTINES IN THOSE COVID CAMPS! På svenska efter 3,00
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729 views • January 16, 2022
1. America’s Food Supply Fertilized With Human Remains And Coated With Nanoparticles
https://www.infowars.com/posts/americas-food-supply-fertilized-with-human-remains-and-coated-with-nanoparticles/
2. FREEDOM People are waking up worldwide. Where we go One. We go All. Some music.
https://rumble.com/vskr0n-freedom-people-are-waking-up-worldwide.-where-we-go-one.-we-go-all..html
3. The Narrative is Crumbling. The main stream media narrative is falling apart with the public losing trust. Here are 16 reasons why.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D70kZDLGr4Q
4. The Presiden Of Ghana Goes On National TV In Ghana And Tells The Entire Country About The SATANIC Rockefeller Foundation Plan To Put Out A Virus For Global Depopulation. Those criminal scumbags have been open about it all the way. Why cant people see it.
https://www.brighteon.com/28a822a7-99b7-4315-8a92-56ba0f5429a3
5. FEMA WILL KILL YOU BY GUILLOTINES IN THOSE COVID CAMPS! Mike Adams with a whistleblower who used to work for FEMA.
https://www.brighteon.com/d0cb1c62-d2e2-41b7-84a9-a38332b27e37
6. Why Did FEMA Order 2500 Gallons of Hydrogen Cyanide and 500 Chinese-made “smart guillotines,”?
https://thinkaboutit.news/why-did-fema-order-2500-gallons-of-hydrogen-cyanide/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/americas-food-supply-fertilized-with-human-remains-and-coated-with-nanoparticles/
2. FREEDOM People are waking up worldwide. Where we go One. We go All. Some music.
https://rumble.com/vskr0n-freedom-people-are-waking-up-worldwide.-where-we-go-one.-we-go-all..html
3. The Narrative is Crumbling. The main stream media narrative is falling apart with the public losing trust. Here are 16 reasons why.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D70kZDLGr4Q
4. The Presiden Of Ghana Goes On National TV In Ghana And Tells The Entire Country About The SATANIC Rockefeller Foundation Plan To Put Out A Virus For Global Depopulation. Those criminal scumbags have been open about it all the way. Why cant people see it.
https://www.brighteon.com/28a822a7-99b7-4315-8a92-56ba0f5429a3
5. FEMA WILL KILL YOU BY GUILLOTINES IN THOSE COVID CAMPS! Mike Adams with a whistleblower who used to work for FEMA.
https://www.brighteon.com/d0cb1c62-d2e2-41b7-84a9-a38332b27e37
6. Why Did FEMA Order 2500 Gallons of Hydrogen Cyanide and 500 Chinese-made “smart guillotines,”?
https://thinkaboutit.news/why-did-fema-order-2500-gallons-of-hydrogen-cyanide/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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