UN says Ukraine power plant has been 'physically violated' DW News

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DW News
Sep 2, 2022 UN inspectors say Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been "physically violated", raising concerns about its safety. It's the independent experts' first tour of the Russian-occupied facility, following nearby shelling. Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of attacking the plant. Several members of the inspection team remain on site, and plan to stay there permanently, despite fresh reports of fighting in the region.
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