The Death Of General Powell Dr Joel Wallach

The Death Of General Powell Dr Joel WallachCALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE(800) 212-2613Air Date: Tuesday, October 19, 2021MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the death of General Powell. Stating that he had Parkinson's and blood cancer. Making him at risk of death from COVID 19. Also comparing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths between the U.S. and India. Although India has a much larger population the U.S. has nearly three times the number of deaths.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of grains. Finding that grains are beneficial for adults over the age of 80. The study also found there are other foods that are beneficial for memory and cognition. Foods such as leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, orange vegetables like pumpkins carrots and squashes, beans, berries, fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and spices.CallersLorraine has been diagnosed with fluid around her heart.David has sciatica, vertigo and blurred vision.Alex has dog diagnosed with an enlarged heart.John asks if it's ok to feed eggs to his dog.#vision #vertigo #sciatica