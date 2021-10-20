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The Death Of General Powell Dr Joel Wallach
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118 views • October 20, 2021
The Death Of General Powell Dr Joel Wallach
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Air Date: Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the death of General Powell. Stating that he had Parkinson's and blood cancer. Making him at risk of death from COVID 19. Also comparing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths between the U.S. and India. Although India has a much larger population the U.S. has nearly three times the number of deaths.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of grains. Finding that grains are beneficial for adults over the age of 80. The study also found there are other foods that are beneficial for memory and cognition. Foods such as leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, orange vegetables like pumpkins carrots and squashes, beans, berries, fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and spices.
Callers
Lorraine has been diagnosed with fluid around her heart.
David has sciatica, vertigo and blurred vision.
Alex has dog diagnosed with an enlarged heart.
John asks if it's ok to feed eggs to his dog.
#vision #vertigo #sciatica
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Air Date: Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the death of General Powell. Stating that he had Parkinson's and blood cancer. Making him at risk of death from COVID 19. Also comparing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths between the U.S. and India. Although India has a much larger population the U.S. has nearly three times the number of deaths.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study of grains. Finding that grains are beneficial for adults over the age of 80. The study also found there are other foods that are beneficial for memory and cognition. Foods such as leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, orange vegetables like pumpkins carrots and squashes, beans, berries, fatty fish, nuts, seeds, and spices.
Callers
Lorraine has been diagnosed with fluid around her heart.
David has sciatica, vertigo and blurred vision.
Alex has dog diagnosed with an enlarged heart.
John asks if it's ok to feed eggs to his dog.
#vision #vertigo #sciatica
Keywords
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