The Churches Shall Burn 1-18-24@11:38PM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published 19 hours ago

A word from Father God about upcoming persecution including the burning of churches.

2 Chronicles 36:19 And they burnt the house of God, and brake down the wall of Jerusalem, and burnt all the palaces thereof with fire, and destroyed all the goodly vessels thereof.

