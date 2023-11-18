British Activist’s Brilliant Response to Israel Supporters

[MIRRORED]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InyrhJsx_S0

Assalamu Alaikum brother and sisters, In today's video, ​⁠we invited @LaurenBoothOfficial to tell us about the last situation of our brothers and sisters in Gaza,Palestine. She also responded Justine Biber and other Israel supporters about their decisions on Israel-Palestine conflict. Subscribe to the channel for supporting our dawah and don't forget to turn on notifications. Would you like to improve yourself in Islam and be part of the Towards Eternity team? https://forms.gle/TVYRBrycujFfjSzP9 You can help us make more and better quality Islamic content: ► / towardseternity ►https://towardseternity.com/donation/ ►WhatsApp: +90 536 777 51 02

