© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Winston Shrout: How Does The Soekarno Trust Relate to Redemption – Part 2, September 1, 2015
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • July 17, 2020
Alexandra Meadors and Winston Shrout share an interview hunkering down on the topic of commerce through a metaphysical perspective.
You won't want to miss the many hot topics reviewed on the net today such as St. Germaine's involvement with the new financial system, The International Court of Justice, Gold's role with the transition, the monetary reset, mass arrests, the Heritage Funds, as well as core topics such as the end of the Common Law Era, the historical origins of Admiralty Law in relation to Adam and Eve, the Strawman, negotiable instruments, collateral accounts, and much more. No matter how many times you have watched Winston Shrout's videos, you are guaranteed to come away with some new tid-bits of knowledge from this extremely in-depth topic.
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
You won't want to miss the many hot topics reviewed on the net today such as St. Germaine's involvement with the new financial system, The International Court of Justice, Gold's role with the transition, the monetary reset, mass arrests, the Heritage Funds, as well as core topics such as the end of the Common Law Era, the historical origins of Admiralty Law in relation to Adam and Eve, the Strawman, negotiable instruments, collateral accounts, and much more. No matter how many times you have watched Winston Shrout's videos, you are guaranteed to come away with some new tid-bits of knowledge from this extremely in-depth topic.
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.