Winston Shrout: How Does The Soekarno Trust Relate to Redemption – Part 2, September 1, 2015

Alexandra Meadors and Winston Shrout share an interview hunkering down on the topic of commerce through a metaphysical perspective.



You won't want to miss the many hot topics reviewed on the net today such as St. Germaine's involvement with the new financial system, The International Court of Justice, Gold's role with the transition, the monetary reset, mass arrests, the Heritage Funds, as well as core topics such as the end of the Common Law Era, the historical origins of Admiralty Law in relation to Adam and Eve, the Strawman, negotiable instruments, collateral accounts, and much more. No matter how many times you have watched Winston Shrout's videos, you are guaranteed to come away with some new tid-bits of knowledge from this extremely in-depth topic.



The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.