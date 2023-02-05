Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts: The World Health Organization's Dictator-Style Power Grab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts: The World Health Organization's Dictator-Style Power GrabAustralian Senator Malcolm writes:
"The World Health Organisation's pandemic treaty and International Health Regulation amendments are a threat to Australia's sovereignty. Similar amendments were defeated before but we must defeat them again."
Original YouTube Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-UHT_ps94c
See Also:
COVID-19 - Australian Pushback
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-australian-pushback/