Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts: The World Health Organization's Dictator-Style Power Grab
Published 20 hours ago |
"The World Health Organisation's pandemic treaty and International Health Regulation amendments are a threat to Australia's sovereignty. Similar amendments were defeated before but we must defeat them again."

Original YouTube Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-UHT_ps94c

See Also:

COVID-19 - Australian Pushback
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-australian-pushback/

