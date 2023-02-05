Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts: The World Health Organization's Dictator-Style Power Grab

Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts: The World Health Organization's Dictator-Style Power GrabAustralian Senator Malcolm writes:
"The World Health Organisation's pandemic treaty and International Health Regulation amendments are a threat to Australia's sovereignty. Similar amendments were defeated before but we must defeat them again."
Original YouTube Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-UHT_ps94c
See Also:
COVID-19 - Australian Pushback
https://sunfellow.com/covid-19-australian-pushback/
