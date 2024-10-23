MK-ULTRA PROJECT MONARCH ☭ HOLLYWOOD AND DISNEY

The Origins and Legacy of MK-ULTRA

Jan 27





This article seeks to educate and clarify terms and definitions associated with programming. It also explores the role intelligence agencies play in the creation of organized mind control programming of individuals.





An extensive resource section can be found at the bottom of this article.





This information should be used responsibly. If you suspect yourself to have programming, please consult your therapist/counselor if you’re unsure about reading this article.





The Tavistock Clinic was founded in 1920. In 1946, the Tavistock Institute, which does most of the research, was created as an independent body to assist the Tavistock Clinic. The Rockefeller Foundation awarded a significant grant that facilitated the creation of the Institute. The Tavistock Institute also functions as a non-profit that publishes the journals Human Relations and Evaluation, and researches such topics as economics, organizational behavior, and sociology. It has been, and continues to be, the primary programming center for England.





In the 1930’s, the guidelines for the Office of Strategic Services or OSS (which later became the CIA) were developed at the Tavistock Clinic. Chef Julia Child, who kicked off the ‘celebrity chef’ boom, was one of the OSS’s spies.





Tavistock shaped and controlled public opinion in order to manipulate the British public (and later the American public) in various ways; from creating propaganda, training scientists and police, to controlling medicine and pharmaceuticals, as well as producing some major musicians (The Grateful Dead, The Rolling Stones, etc). It is an important tool of the-powers-that-be and their control over narratives. Some doctors at Tavistock were later involved in MK-ULTRA.





Government programming is complex and completed at specific military bases, agencies, universities, private clinics, and hospitals, amongst other institutions. Hospitals and universities are contracted by the government in order for studies and testing to be completed. These studies are divided between different institutions that work on certain parts. They are unaware of the whole scope of the study and very few doctors know they are taking part in programming individuals. Many doctors are funded by grants and are often unaware how their research will be used.





By compartmentalizing the programming process, the government and individuals involved protect themselves from being discovered. This works in the same way as serial killer H.H. Holmes’ infamous hotel.





Holmes constantly fired contractors by claiming their work wasn’t up to his standards, but it was ultimately because only he knew the real layout of the hotel and by using countless contractors for different parts, no one but him knew the whole layout of the hotel.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3PxDPn_l68





