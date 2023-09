'FATHER OF WEATHER WARFARE WARNING TO YOU!

LISTEN TO WHAT THIS THIS MAN HAS TO SAY. HE'S THE ONE WHO CREATED THIS SHEER HELL HUMANITY IS GOING THROUGH TODAY. THE NEVER ENDING CHEMTRAILING IS CAUSING ALL THE INSANE DESTRUCTION HAPPENING IN THE WORLD TODAY. HERE IN NW MONTANA WE'RE EXPERIENCING ONE OF TH COOLEST AUGUST IN SOMETIME. THE GROWING SEASON HAS BEEN DESTROYED IN MONTANA BECAUSE OF ENDLESS CHEMTRAILING AND THE COUNTLESS PRESET FIRES HAPPING HERE. IT'S CLEAR THE CORRUPT ELITE WANT ALL OF US MURDERED. THE DEADLY COVID VACCINES IS YET ANOTHER WAY THE ELITE ARE MURDERING US. STILL! I SEE THE SPORTING VENUES PACKED WITH BRAINDEAD SPECTATORS REFUSING TO BELIEVE ALL THE WARNING SIGNS PROVING AMERICA IS ROUTING FROM WITHIN. THIS IS WHY IT'S CRITICAL YOU ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THE CIVIL WAR COULD BEGINE ANY DAY NOW ESPECIALLY WHEN THE EVIL FEDERAL RESERVE FLIPS THE STOCK MARKET. CRIMINALS AND ILLEGALS BETTER NOT COME TO MONTANA. WE HAVE 12 GUNS FOR EVERY HOUSEHOLD AND WILL STAND OUR GROUND...ALL HELL IS READY TO EXPLODE NOW...WAKEUP!