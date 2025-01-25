US Sports Coachlab Lacrosse: Austin Colish- Injury Prevention

Dr. Austin Colish

PT, DPT, CSCS

Dr. Austin Colish's career in physical therapy is driven by a profound passion for assisting athletes, particularly those recovering from knee injuries, Achilles issues, and low back pain, which are common in rotational sports like lacrosse. His dedication to helping athletes return to their peak performance is a central theme in his professional journey.

Learn more @ https://tinyurl.com/ACIP25





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

http://www.USSportsRadio.net