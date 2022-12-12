Create New Account
Making Corn Bread with Old World Corn
Copper Horse Farm
Published Yesterday |

Today we make corn bread with the Open Pollinated corn that we grew this year on the farm.  This is the first time milling and baking with this awesome corn!  Best corn bread ever and I should know.  Also, quick farm kitchen tour.  Enjoy!!!

foodrecipecornhealthybakingancient-grain

