TruNews - 6/9/21*

Jun 9, 2021RICK WILES: WILL JESUS FIND FAITH ON THE FINAL DAY?Courtesy of TruNewsoday on TruNews, founder Rick Wiles joins Milo, Lauren, and Doc, as Rick shares his story of recovery from the CCP COVID attack on his life and the ministry of TRUNEWS.Rick also has a very special message to share about what the Lord spoke to him during his healing, that the harvest of souls is white for harvest, and we must work while we still have time.Rick Wiles, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/09/21🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥*mirror