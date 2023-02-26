Стрелков в Листве. Итоги первого года СВО и будущий ход войны (22.02.23)

Выступление в Московской «Листве» 22 февраля 2023 года
22 февраля в московской Листве состоялась закрытая встреча с Игорем Ивановичем Стрелковым. Обсудили итоги первого года СВО, работу Министерства Обороны, возможные стратегические направления дальнейших боев и будущий ход войны в целом, положение в Приднестровье и многое другое.
