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Devin Nunes: The Biden-Putin Summit was just a joke | Saturday Agenda
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170 views • June 20, 2021
California Congressman Devin Nunes explains why he believes President Joe Biden caved to Russian President Vladimir Putin by providing him a list of 16 targets that the Russians should not do cyberattacks on - Via Newsmax's 'Saturday Agenda.'
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