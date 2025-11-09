'Intentional' S2E13 Thursday 9-11-25 'Live'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Charlie Kirk: A Senseless Assassination for Freedom of Speech" with Guest Patti Gilliano
It's time to 'Be Intentional!'
We formerly engaged in open discourse. We valued the free expression of ideas. We used to have conversations with people - even those that we may disagree with. Sadly, the senseless political assassination of Charlie Kirk, in a rampant attack on Freedom of Speech, may be revealing to us that those days are completely gone.
