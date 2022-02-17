X22 REPORT Ep. 2704b - Foundation Being Built, Indictments, Arrests, & Declass Will Force WW Coverage, Panic In DC

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Foundation Being Built, Indictments, Arrests, & Declass Will Force WW Coverage, Panic In DC
The [DS] is in panic mode, [HRC] trying to spin the indictments, but the facts are going to take her down and in the end people will see her as a treasons criminal. The foundation is being built, the building will start to rise and the indictments, arrests and declas will force WW coverage, panic in DC.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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