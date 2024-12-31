On January 3, 2025, the Nebraska Journal Herald will celebrate its bicentennial, marking 200 years as Nebraska's premier source for news. Established in the uncharted territories in the 1820’s, this newspaper began in a humble log cabin with a self-made, handcrafted printing press, providing settlers with news from the Great Plains, across the expanding nation, and from foreign lands.

The exact origins of the Nebraska Journal Herald are somewhat nebulous; initially, it functioned more as a newsletter than a formal newspaper. However, by January 3, 1825, it had moved to a more structured format, moving from the rustic confines of a log cabin to a small office space on Main Street in Nebraskaville. This date is now recognized as the official founding of the Nebraska Journal Herald, a beacon of journalism in the region.

Throughout its history, the Nebraska Journal Herald has maintained an impeccable reputation for integrity and a sharp eye for newsworthy stories. It has been a steadfast advocate for truth, even when the news was controversial or unpopular. This commitment to veracity has earned the newspaper accolades as the best, finest, and most respected source of news not only in Nebraska but beyond its borders.

To celebrate the 200th anniversary, which officially falls on the 3rd, the Nebraska Journal Herald has scheduled a full day of festivities on New Year's Day 2025. The celebration begins with a community pancake feed at the Nebraskaville Community Center, where everyone is welcome to enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast. The highlight of the day is the annual Nebraska Journal Herald's New Year's Day Parade down Main Street, showcasing a variety of floats, detailed costumes, performances by local marching bands, and participation from numerous community organizations.

The Nebraska Journal Herald marks its anniversary annually by sponsoring the New Year's Day Parade and pancake feed in Nebraskaville. For its 200th anniversary this year, the celebrations will extend to include the Nebraska Journal Herald Gala at the Nebraskaville City Auditorium. This exclusive event will offer subscribers an evening filled with dinner and dancing, in honor of this historic occasion.

The readers of the Nebraska Journal Herald, known for their keen understanding of both local and global events, are at the heart of this celebration. They are described as the finest people in Nebraska, valued for their intelligence and their commitment to staying informed through a source they trust implicitly.

As it looks forward to another 200 years, the Nebraska Journal Herald remains committed to its founding principles of truth, integrity, and community service. Its legacy of delivering factual, accurate, and ethical news continues to be a cornerstone for those seeking reliable information in an ever-changing world.

This bicentennial is not just a celebration of the past but a reaffirmation of the newspaper's dedication to continue serving its readers with the same honesty, sincerity, and candor that have defined it since its inception.

