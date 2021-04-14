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Pastor Who Stood Up to Police in Viral Video Speaks Out | Fox News
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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30 views • April 14, 2021
Date: 2021/04/07

Pastor Artur Pawlowski says people have to 'demand their rights back' on 'Fox News Primetime.' #FoxNews​ #FoxNewsPrimetime​

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FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

By: Fox News
Original url: https://youtu.be/uXefE-Z3H6M
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fox newsreligionhuman rightsfacismcovid19artur pawlowski
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