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Denied Entry to Communist Poland – Our Dramatic 1984 Fight for Visas & European Escape
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Even after escaping to America, returning to Poland in 1984 became an exhausting battle. Refused visas in the US, France, Switzerland, and Germany, Professor Henryk and Helena fought through consulates, letters to the Polish President, and organizer threats to cancel an entire international congress — until they finally got in.From sabbaticals and helping family buy homes, to housing struggles, stock market beginnings, and building a new life in Schenectady, this chapter shows the challenges of immigrant success and staying connected to the old country.This is Part 20 of an extraordinary life memoir. Watch previous part here: [link]#IronCurtainReturn #1984Poland #VisaStruggle #IUPACCongress #PolishScientist #CommunistRefusal #ImmigrantLife #FamilyInAmerica #TrueMemoir
Keywords
1984 poland visa denialreturning to communist polandiupac congress poznanpolish consulate dramascientist visa strugglelife in schenectadyhewlett packard palo altohelping son buy houseretirement from columbushouse addition renovationfulbright professor storypolish american memoir1980s travel europerefused entry polandcold war return visitfamily in californiatrue life story part 20post emigration challengesdow chemical sabbatical
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