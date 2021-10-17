Donald Trump's Answer Speaks For It Self When Asked About Mandates

Your Freedoms Are You Responsibility. Leaving it up to an earthly fallible savior to do the work for you is a foolish plan to follow. The founders of the Untied States knew this and voiced it often. By studying Civics and the foundational documents such as the Constitution, The Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and others we learn not only our rights as Americans but also our responsibilities to keep them. If we fall, its our own fault, government reflects the society it governs. If we are lazy and dont hold our representatives accountable, its our fault. The globalists count on our ignorance and our laziness to accomplish their goals and they are winning.