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SATAN CHOOSES JESSIE_MOTHER OF DARKNESS_ILLUMINATI SURVIVOR_Part 1
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242 views • August 28, 2020
Right on Radio with Jeff Ramsperger interviews Jessie Czebotar.
At age 3, Jessie gave her heart to Jesus. At age 4, she was forced into Illuminati training to become the successor of the Queen Mother of Darkness. Jessie refused to take her position in the System. In 2019, she started to share her testimony and expertise. Her main goal is to tell the captives and victims of the System that there is a Way Out.
WARNING! SOME PARTS OF THESE INTERVIEWS ARE VERY GRAPHIC.
At age 3, Jessie gave her heart to Jesus. At age 4, she was forced into Illuminati training to become the successor of the Queen Mother of Darkness. Jessie refused to take her position in the System. In 2019, she started to share her testimony and expertise. Her main goal is to tell the captives and victims of the System that there is a Way Out.
WARNING! SOME PARTS OF THESE INTERVIEWS ARE VERY GRAPHIC.
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