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Vlog #16 Making Comicbooks: TimeTables | Tikvah inc.
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14 views • December 24, 2019
In this video, I talk about the importance of making a timetable and types of tasks you might think about while making a large project time table.
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Tikvah Inc.
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Asana Project Management
https://app.asana.com/
Drop a 👍👍👍 and a big thanks for your amazing support and awesome comments.
Tag a friend in the comments to who needs to see this
Tikvah Inc.
https://elijahloving.com
https://tikvahacademy.com
--
Exclusive Content and How To Demos
https://www.subscribestar.com/elijah_tikvah
Like and Subscribe for more awesome Tikvah: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn-T1tvCS6b5RfFhMqrAANw?sub_confirmation=1
Instawhat: https://www.instagram.com/elijah_tikvah/
My on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elijah.s.loving
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