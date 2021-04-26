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The UK Combating Vaccine Hesitancy Around The World
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30 views • April 26, 2021
Watch the full show 21 April 2021
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-april-2021
LV Article: - https://bit.ly/3xfUPB1
The UK Combating Vaccine Hesitancy Around The World
CCS South American Project: - https://bit.ly/3gsc3F7
UK Government Promises Science Led Freedom And Won't Tolerate Dissent
Jonathan Van Tam Statement: - https://bit.ly/3v61DPE
Dr Nikki Kanani NHS Profile: - https://bit.ly/3dAIGP2
Kings Fund: - https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/
KF General Advisory Council: - https://bit.ly/3sJGpWo
MHRA Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/
MHRA Pizer ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3anrVoN
MHRA Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Qek85G
MHRA 2019 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3alqVkO
MSM Mixed Messaging On Vaccine ADR's
Mail Article 001: - https://archive.is/P8ChR
Mail Article 002: - https://archive.is/MpFE7
Mail Article 003: - https://archive.is/dguDR
Mail Article 004: - https://archive.is/I9M7n
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3tDrWMF
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Soundgrounder Sound and Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-april-2021
LV Article: - https://bit.ly/3xfUPB1
The UK Combating Vaccine Hesitancy Around The World
CCS South American Project: - https://bit.ly/3gsc3F7
UK Government Promises Science Led Freedom And Won't Tolerate Dissent
Jonathan Van Tam Statement: - https://bit.ly/3v61DPE
Dr Nikki Kanani NHS Profile: - https://bit.ly/3dAIGP2
Kings Fund: - https://www.kingsfund.org.uk/
KF General Advisory Council: - https://bit.ly/3sJGpWo
MHRA Yellow Card: - https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/
MHRA Pizer ADR's: - https://bit.ly/3anrVoN
MHRA Astrazeneca ADR's: - https://bit.ly/2Qek85G
MHRA 2019 Statement: - https://bit.ly/3alqVkO
MSM Mixed Messaging On Vaccine ADR's
Mail Article 001: - https://archive.is/P8ChR
Mail Article 002: - https://archive.is/MpFE7
Mail Article 003: - https://archive.is/dguDR
Mail Article 004: - https://archive.is/I9M7n
Express Article: - https://bit.ly/3tDrWMF
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Soundgrounder Sound and Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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