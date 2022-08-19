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Hearken unto Me
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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35 views • August 19, 2022

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in Sipalay, the Philippines on May 6, 2019.


In Isaiah 51:1, 7 and 8, God says through His prophet, Hearken to Me, ye that follow after righteousness, ye that seek the Lord: look unto the rock whence ye are hewn, and to the hole of the pit whence ye are digged. Hearken unto Me, ye that know righteousness, the people in whose heart is my law; fear ye not the reproach of men, neither be ye afraid of their revilings. For the moth shall eat them up like a garment, and the worm shall eat them like wool: but my righteousness shall be for ever, and my salvation from generation to generation.


Hearken means to listen. Those who seek the righteousness of God, those who seek God, the Christian God of the universe, must listen to Him or hearken to Him. Those that know righteousness, verse 7 of Isaiah 51 says that we are His people in whose heart is His law, His holy and eternal ten commandments, which define His love as per 1 John 5:3. His holy ten commandments are found in Exodus 20:3-17 including His eternal 7th day Sabbath commandment, which will be kept in heaven by God’s saints according to Isaiah 66:23.


We are to look unto the Rock Who is God as per Deuteronomy 32:4 and 1 Corinthians 10:4. We are to look unto Jesus Christ or Yeshua Who is our Rock. God is the Potter and we are the clay.


Verse 8 in Isaiah 51 says that we need not to fear the reproach of men or to be afraid of them and their attacks or revilings, which points to Christ’s prophecy in Matthew 5:11, Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.


It is time for you to get ready to meet your Lord, God, King and Saviour, Yeshua or Jesus Christ! Now is the time for you to hearken to the Lord by putting your complete faith in Him by obeying His holy written word. Now is the time to stop sinning and to start listening to Him. If you do, you’ll be His saint. As per Revelation 14:12, a saint of God is defined as he or she who keeps the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus. Be His saint by hearkening to Him.


You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

Keywords
fathergodholy spirityeshuasonelohimimmanuelgodheadhearken unto me
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