WHAT!? Portland Jury REFUSES to convict Antifa militants who assaulted journalist Andy Ngo
Glenn Beck


Aug 9, 2023


A jury in Portland, Oregon, has found alleged Antifa militants NOT liable in a civil case brought by journalist Andy Ngo. In the case, he accused defendants John Hacker and Elizabeth Richter of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress after they were caught on video assaulting him. But still, the jury found them not liable. Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec joins Glenn to review just how crazy and disturbing this trial has been — from the defense attorney's statement that "I am Antifa," which Glenn believes was a threat to the jury, to the break-in of reporter Katie Daviscourt's car during the trial. Plus, he explains what he believes Antifa is actually targeting: "When they say they are talking about fascism, they are describing the current government of the republic."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUA4NUUuAio

