Tensions Rise: Russia began sinking Enemy Ships off the coast of ROMANIA! The WEST is losing ODESSA!

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In the Odessa region, independent monitoring services once again recorded the largest number of explosions. At the same time, it is worth noting that the Russian missile strikes on Odessa and the settlements of the Odessa region have been going on for more than three weeks. Last night, Russia once again launched a devastating missile strike on logistics centers, warehouses with military supplies, and fuel tanks in all seaports of the Odessa region. Moreover, in the area of 'Snake' Island and the settlement of 'Zatoka', Russian missiles and kamikaze drones hit four cargo ships, which, despite all the risks, were heading towards the seaports of Odessa. ................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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