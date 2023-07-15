FAILED CANCER TREATMENTS chapter from Butchered by "Healthcare"

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Listen now (24 min) | The patient is in the doctor’s hands. They will trust you to do anything at all. You must use good judgment and restraint. Bill Cook, MD Cancer is many diseases, and cures are elusive. Slow-growing tumors rarely require treatment because most never cause problems and may go away on their own. Fast-growing tumors are discovered too late to do anything. Only cancers of intermediate growth rate, a minority, have the potential for worthwhile intervention.
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