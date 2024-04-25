Create New Account
DailyNugg Ep2: Karen World Order and the dating scene
channel image
DailyNugg
0 Subscribers
212 views
Published Yesterday

The Karen World Order, antidepressants and the new dating scene, oh my!

The DailyNugg gives a quick tour of some of the most interesting nuggets I've mined, from recent news & media consumption. At times satirical, snarky, evocative and entertaining. I consume a tremendous amount of content -- hope you enjoy the more interesting nuggets I find!

Various content from other channels is used under Fair Use provisions from the Copyright Act.

Find DailyNugg on other platforms:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dailynugg/

https://brighteon.io/dailynugg

Source material:

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1780717876791398654#m

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Oy_JsiGl4AU

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4790490/Women-twice-likely-use-antidepressants-men.html

https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/cdc-states-1-in-5-women-between-ages-40-59-on-antidepressants-buffalo-mental-health-expert-shares-reasons-why

https://www.apa.org/monitor/2017/11/numbers

http://i.pinimg.com/736x/e9/4b/ba/e94bba54971b3e9d5fd882858aa3f271.jpg

Keywords
satireantidepressantsnewspreppingdatingdepressionpatriotseconomygoldsilverhumorfinance

