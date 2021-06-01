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COVID SIDE EFFECT-SOME PEOPLE ARE DEVELOPING MASSIVELY ENLARGED TONGUES
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211 views • June 01, 2021
Source: Jim Crenshaw: Its not covid it is the fake covid death jab dammit. The doctor is trying to see if this is linked to the covid jab...really? I bet 6 out of the 7 would recommend others to get the jab. Hell just make a commercial..."6 out of 7 people with enlarged tongues recommend full vaccination!". I better be careful and not give the criminals at the CDC any ideas.
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