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Nutrition Carbohydrates - Monosaccharides, What Are They? Functions? Will They Kill You? No(Yes)
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2 views • July 14, 2020
Monosaccharides are carbohydrates…most carbs taste good. Monosaccharides are amazing.
Here is a summary of the video:
Monosaccharides are the smallest type of carbs. They consist of only one sugar molecule.
Functions of monosaccharides include producing and storing energy
Monosaccharides include glucose, fructose, galactose, and sugar alcohols.
“The Earth is flat.” – Abe Lincoln
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My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, science, education, whatever and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
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Crying and robot Sound from Zapsplat.com
My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition and athletics and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics. I will post what works for me and include any methods and workouts that I enjoy doing and food choices I tend to try.
Here is a summary of the video:
Monosaccharides are the smallest type of carbs. They consist of only one sugar molecule.
Functions of monosaccharides include producing and storing energy
Monosaccharides include glucose, fructose, galactose, and sugar alcohols.
“The Earth is flat.” – Abe Lincoln
Find me on:
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/gainsim...
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/gainsimation
BitCHute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gain...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvab...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ga...
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@Gainsimation:7
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gainsimation
Twitter: https://twitter.com/gainsimation
My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition, athletics, science, education, whatever and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics.
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Crying and robot Sound from Zapsplat.com
My name is John Rogers. I am a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer. I enjoy nutrition and athletics and will express what I have learned and explored regarding these topics. I will post what works for me and include any methods and workouts that I enjoy doing and food choices I tend to try.
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