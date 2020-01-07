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Emperor Trump? 45 Threatens to Keep Troops in Iraq Unless Billions in Ransom Paid - FULL SHOW 1/6/20
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189 views • January 07, 2020
What is President Trump doing? Tune in as Alex Jones reveals why he’s against an expanded war in Iraq. Also, Jones breaks down the Australia wildfires and how the carbon tax cult is seizing the tragedy to push for more planetary government and taxation.
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