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WTF Happened to Jayapal? Put a spike into their brain over the eye, they can no longer feel emotion
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274 views • November 07, 2021
She got bit by a spike in her eye. My Aunt had a lobotomy in the early 1950’s thats what they do, put a spike into their brain over the eye, they can no longer feel emotion, but do what they are told.
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