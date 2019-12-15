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The Body of Christ
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10 views • December 15, 2019
The community of followers of the Jesus who rose from the dead (aka "Christians") lost its way early in the 1st century a.d., replacing relationship with religion. In this lesson we'll examine the teachings of Jesus and the apostles to see what the community was meant to be. Understand that love does not mean enabling sin or faults. It doesn't mean you never confront or rebuke. It means your motive for those things is genuine concern, not personal vengeance or control.
Scripture references---
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?pager=rl
Mat. 20:25-28,, Acts 2:17-18,, Acts 2:42-46,, Acts 4:32,, Acts 20:17,, Acts 20:28-30
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?book=7&pager=co
1 Cor. 5 (discipline by the community)
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?pager=rl
2 Cor. 2:5-8,,1 Cor. 6:1-8,, 1 Cor. 11:11-12,, 1 Cor. 12:14-27,, 14:26-40,, 2 Cor. 4:7,, 2 Cor. 6:14,17,, 2 Cor. 8:12-15,, Gal. 3:28,, Eph. 4:32,, Philp. 2:1-5
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?pager=rl
1 Tim. 3:1-13, 5:1-22, 6 (all)
Titus 1:5-9, 2 (all)
1 Peter 5:1-5
Scripture references---
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?pager=rl
Mat. 20:25-28,, Acts 2:17-18,, Acts 2:42-46,, Acts 4:32,, Acts 20:17,, Acts 20:28-30
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?book=7&pager=co
1 Cor. 5 (discipline by the community)
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?pager=rl
2 Cor. 2:5-8,,1 Cor. 6:1-8,, 1 Cor. 11:11-12,, 1 Cor. 12:14-27,, 14:26-40,, 2 Cor. 4:7,, 2 Cor. 6:14,17,, 2 Cor. 8:12-15,, Gal. 3:28,, Eph. 4:32,, Philp. 2:1-5
http://bible.fether.net/index.php?pager=rl
1 Tim. 3:1-13, 5:1-22, 6 (all)
Titus 1:5-9, 2 (all)
1 Peter 5:1-5
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