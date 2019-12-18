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CONCIOUSNESS SHIFT IS WITH ETIENNE CHARLAND – LATEST GALACTIC UPDATES (Part 2/3)). ON DRACOS, ATMAN, JESUS, CALIFORNIA, LATEST SPACE WARS.
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10 views • December 18, 2019
This time Energy Healer and Feng Shui Master Dr Hock Yeoh connects with Etienne Charland, Master Alchemist and Galactic Warrior, discussing the latest Galactic News on the fate of the Dracos, Atman, Jesus, California Quake, a mysterious escapee from Sheol and the destruction of the Arachnadesh and more.
Etienne Charland web - is https://www.spiritualselfransformation.
His Book is “The History of the Universe and The Psychic War of End Times”-
https://satrimono.com
Bookings for Energy Healing by Hock Yeoh, check out the FB Page –“ Esoteric Fifth Dimension@hockyeoh13”
Announcement- A Feng Shui Course will be conducted in Europe next year 2020 by Master Hock Yeoh. Wait for more announcements later.
Etienne Charland web - is https://www.spiritualselfransformation.
His Book is “The History of the Universe and The Psychic War of End Times”-
https://satrimono.com
Bookings for Energy Healing by Hock Yeoh, check out the FB Page –“ Esoteric Fifth Dimension@hockyeoh13”
Announcement- A Feng Shui Course will be conducted in Europe next year 2020 by Master Hock Yeoh. Wait for more announcements later.
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