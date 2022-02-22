CCP Expresses Support for Russia at 2022 Munich Security Conference

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02/19/2022 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a speech on the second day of the Munich Security Conference, arguing that the world’s divided situation was caused by the United States. The Western leaders have accused Putin and Xi of trying to replace the existing international rules.