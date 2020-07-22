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Woman who defaced BLM mural speaks out
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133 views • July 22, 2020
After NYC's Black Lives Matter mural - painted steps away from Trump Tower on 5th Avenue - was defaced several times in one week, Mayor de Blasio responded by beefing up NYPD security around the area. Bevelyn Beatty, who splashed and scrubbed the BLM letters with paint of her own before being detained, speaks out exclusively on her intentions, what she believes the BLM movement represents, and the ideologies and groups of people her actions represent. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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