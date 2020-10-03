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The Sermon on the Mount The Liberator
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25 views • October 03, 2020
Here are some of the most important sayings of Jesus. This is classic Jesus, the words which teach us how our lives can be like a house built on the rock. The beatitudes are featured as well as other life changing truths. This video, focusing on the Sermon on the Mount (Luke's version), is a continuation of the Christian comic book The Liberator.
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