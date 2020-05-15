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Dave Portnoy President Barstool Sports questions Quarantine Objectives | From Flatten the Curve to...
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15 views • May 15, 2020
President And CEO of barstool sports Dave Portnoy questions the sudden pivot from flatten the curve to find a cure of the coronavirus...
(from URL) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaccTxk7NQs
(another copy) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSRBibQwYV0
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(from URL) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaccTxk7NQs
(another copy) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSRBibQwYV0
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https://www.bitchute.com/
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https://banned.video/
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