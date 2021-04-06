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The Same Media That Covered Up Epstein Sex Trafficking is Attacking Matt Gaetz
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40 views • April 06, 2021
Owen Shroyer guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down how the media that covered Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking are now attacking Congressman Matt Gaetz. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606b880b4e734b033b2d19b2
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