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Presentation of the Raelian Messages
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34 views • September 27, 2020
This Presentation of the Raelian Messages has been broadcasted live on YOUtube on the 7th January 2017.
YOUtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHescJxAgO4
A lot of comments have been deleted by YOUtube and this is why this video is now uploaded here on Brighteon. It is recommended to comment this video here rather than on YOUtube in order to protect your comments and save time. Your questions and comments will probably help others to understand better this extraordinary Messages coming from one of the most advanced civilisations of our galaxy. These Raelian Messages have been gifted to humanity in December 1973 and October 1975. The full Raelian Messages can be downloaded for free at http://rael.org
Thanks in advance to all of you who will contribute to spread them on the planet!
YOUtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHescJxAgO4
A lot of comments have been deleted by YOUtube and this is why this video is now uploaded here on Brighteon. It is recommended to comment this video here rather than on YOUtube in order to protect your comments and save time. Your questions and comments will probably help others to understand better this extraordinary Messages coming from one of the most advanced civilisations of our galaxy. These Raelian Messages have been gifted to humanity in December 1973 and October 1975. The full Raelian Messages can be downloaded for free at http://rael.org
Thanks in advance to all of you who will contribute to spread them on the planet!
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