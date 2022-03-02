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RUSSIA AND UKRAINE WORKING TOGETHER TO PROTECT CHERNOBYL FROM NWO
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484 views • March 02, 2022
RusSia protects the Chernobyl nuclear power plant together with the National Guard of Ukraine
•Russia is working with the National Guard of Ukraine to jointly protect the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after taking control of the plant on February 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on February 27.
•The joint work of the forces of both countries guarantees that "the nationalists or other terrorist organizations will not be able to mount a nuclear provocation taking advantage of the current situation",
•Russia is working with the National Guard of Ukraine to jointly protect the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after taking control of the plant on February 24, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on February 27.
•The joint work of the forces of both countries guarantees that "the nationalists or other terrorist organizations will not be able to mount a nuclear provocation taking advantage of the current situation",
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