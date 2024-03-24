Jesus was a Jew, or was He? Pt 4

It is not possible that Jesus was a Jew. The lie must be exposed!Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/jesus-was-a-jew-or-was-he/ (part 4 of 7)
In this episode we will cover: Jacob's son Judah. Judah's sons Zarah and Pharez. Pharez to Jesus. Boaz and Ruth. David to Joseph and Mary. Jesus' Family Tree to the British. Missing years of Jesus (age 12-30). Power point summary of the word 'Jew'.
Subscribe to catch every episode, and more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.