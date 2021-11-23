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Richard Citizen Journalist
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186 views • November 23, 2021
Federal Buildings in the Nations Capital are running on minimum capacity. Inside sources are saying the entire city is shut down and the National Guard are occupying the White house. Obviously, dark forces are at work here and nobody is really saying nothing and it doesn’t look right. Something definitely is going on.
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