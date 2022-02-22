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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02-21-2022
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30 views • February 22, 2022
The people are finally listening and watching, while the left has been imploding on itself. This is wonderful to see, as i live in a state that has been almost totally distoyed by the left and has been under liberal control for over 35 years now. At least we have a few good republicans here like Yvette Harrell..
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