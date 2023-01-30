https://gettr.com/post/p26pix7656f
01/26/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 68: The persecution of Brother Huzi by the CCP proves that the black hands in the SEC have colluded with the CCP. We must spread the truth and the conclusive evidence to the western world
01/26/2023 对邪恶说不 第68天：虎子哥被中共的迫害证明SEC的黑手与中共勾结。我们必须向西方世界传播真相以及这些确凿的证据
