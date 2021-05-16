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ARE YOU WHEAT OR CHAFF PT 2: Matthew 3:10-12; Jeremiah 29:11-13, 20210516
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41 views • May 16, 2021
Are You Wheat or Chaff? Pt 2, Matthew 3:10-12; Jeremiah 29:11-13; Matt 7:19; Luke 12:5,13:7,9; John 15:6; Hebrews 12:28-29; 2 Peter 1:10-12 - Sunday, May 16, 2021
The Chaff: (From Merriam Webster are deadwood, debris, dreck, dross, dust, garbage,, junk, litter, offscouring, raffle, refuse, riffraff, rubbish, scrap, trash)
Now, brothers and sisters let me ask another question: "Who are the "chaff" in this world? Listen to me once more, and I will tell you this also. The "chaff" means all men and women who have no saving faith in Christ, and no sanctification of the Spirit, whosoever they may be!
Some of them perhaps are infidels, and some are formal or nominal Christians. Some are sneering Sadducees, and some are self-righteous Pharisees. Some of them make a point of keeping up a kind of Sunday religion, and others are utterly careless of everything except their own pleasure and the world.
But all of them are alike, when they have the two great marks already mentioned -- no faith and no sanctification, all such people are "chaff." Many are just plain churchmen and women who think of nothing but outward ceremonies, others are the out and out sinners and "foolish" virgins.
They bring no glory to God the Father. They do not honor the Son, and they are, therefore considered “chaff.”
They neglect that mighty salvation, which countless millions of angels admire. They disobey that Word which was graciously written for their learning, the Holy Scriptures. They do not listen to the voice of Him who condescended to leave Heaven and die for their sins on a cruel Cross!
They pay no tribute of service and affection to Him who gave them life, and breadth, and all things. Therefore, God takes no pleasure in them. He pities them of course, but He reckons them no better than "chaff."
Yes: you may have rare intellectual gifts, you may have graduated from school with high honors, even took college courses, you may sway kingdoms by your counsel, you may move millions by your pen, or keep crowds in breathless attention by your tongue. But if you have never submitted yourself to the yoke of Christ, and never honored His Gospel by heartfelt reception of it, you are nothing in His Sight.
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
The Chaff: (From Merriam Webster are deadwood, debris, dreck, dross, dust, garbage,, junk, litter, offscouring, raffle, refuse, riffraff, rubbish, scrap, trash)
Now, brothers and sisters let me ask another question: "Who are the "chaff" in this world? Listen to me once more, and I will tell you this also. The "chaff" means all men and women who have no saving faith in Christ, and no sanctification of the Spirit, whosoever they may be!
Some of them perhaps are infidels, and some are formal or nominal Christians. Some are sneering Sadducees, and some are self-righteous Pharisees. Some of them make a point of keeping up a kind of Sunday religion, and others are utterly careless of everything except their own pleasure and the world.
But all of them are alike, when they have the two great marks already mentioned -- no faith and no sanctification, all such people are "chaff." Many are just plain churchmen and women who think of nothing but outward ceremonies, others are the out and out sinners and "foolish" virgins.
They bring no glory to God the Father. They do not honor the Son, and they are, therefore considered “chaff.”
They neglect that mighty salvation, which countless millions of angels admire. They disobey that Word which was graciously written for their learning, the Holy Scriptures. They do not listen to the voice of Him who condescended to leave Heaven and die for their sins on a cruel Cross!
They pay no tribute of service and affection to Him who gave them life, and breadth, and all things. Therefore, God takes no pleasure in them. He pities them of course, but He reckons them no better than "chaff."
Yes: you may have rare intellectual gifts, you may have graduated from school with high honors, even took college courses, you may sway kingdoms by your counsel, you may move millions by your pen, or keep crowds in breathless attention by your tongue. But if you have never submitted yourself to the yoke of Christ, and never honored His Gospel by heartfelt reception of it, you are nothing in His Sight.
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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