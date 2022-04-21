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American Airlines Captain Cardiac Arrests Upon Landing 200 Onboard
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1164 views • April 21, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane talks to former commercial pilot and Founder of Freedom Flyers, Josh Yoder about the American Airlines pilot, Capt. Bob Snow, who cardiac arrested upon touch down just days ago in Dallas Texas and he brings a stunning video testimony from Captain Snow from his ICU room; and UK’s Kate Shemirani, the Natural Nurse in a Toxic World to report on nurses, doctors and cops that stayed now getting sick and dropping dead from the jabs; and a later look at a federal judge who stopped the federal mask mandate on public transportation – and the Left is already trying to take her out!
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11qqzv-american-airlines-captain-cardiac-arrests-upon-landing-200-onboard.html
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane talks to former commercial pilot and Founder of Freedom Flyers, Josh Yoder about the American Airlines pilot, Capt. Bob Snow, who cardiac arrested upon touch down just days ago in Dallas Texas and he brings a stunning video testimony from Captain Snow from his ICU room; and UK’s Kate Shemirani, the Natural Nurse in a Toxic World to report on nurses, doctors and cops that stayed now getting sick and dropping dead from the jabs; and a later look at a federal judge who stopped the federal mask mandate on public transportation – and the Left is already trying to take her out!
Filterssuck.com (Promo Code: Ruby for extra 10% off)
MyPillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby for up to 66% off)
Zstacklife.com (Promo Code: Ruby)
http://pharmaexposed.com
Drjaneruby.towergarden.com
Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11qqzv-american-airlines-captain-cardiac-arrests-upon-landing-200-onboard.html
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