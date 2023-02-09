SCIENCE TO SAGE WITH KAREN ELKINS #PHYSICS #RHEUMATOLOGY #INFORMATIONMEDICINE

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Science to Sage Podcast by Karen Elkins. Bridging Science and Spirit: The Genius of William A. Tiller's Physics and the Promise of Information Medicine
Nisha’s BEST SELLER book ❝ Bridging Science and Spirit❞ is now available on Amazon. (Click the link below or click the link in my bio)
Buy on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Bridging-Science-Spirit-Information-Medicine-ebook/dp/B07W6XH7NT
For more information:
Website: https://nishamanekmd.com/
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Youtube: https://youtu.be/d16pheyuGNc
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